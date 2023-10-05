HPU BEd Round 2 Counselling 2023 Registration Begins; Download Vacancy List Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has started the round 2 counselling registrations for the Bachelor of Education, BEd programme today: October 5, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can apply at admissions.hpushimla.in. The authorities have already released the vacancy list on the official website.
According to the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, the last date to apply is October 8, 2023. The seat allotment result will be published on October 12, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allocated institute within the stipulated time.
HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to apply is given below:
|
HPU BEd Round 2 Counselling Registration
HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule
Check out the mandatory event alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Counselling registrations
|
October 5 to 8, 2023
|
Counseling under Culture Quota Seats
|
October 9, 2023
|
Counselling under Sports Quota Seats
|
October 10, 2023
|
HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment
|
October 12, 2023
|
Document verification and payment of fee
|
October 13 to 15, 2023
Vacancy list for GCTE and All Private Colleges- Click Here (PDF File)
Vacancy list for Dept. of Education- Click Here (PDF File)
How to Apply for HPU BEd Counselling 2023?
Candidates can go through the following steps to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BEd counselling registration link
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the form and upload relevant documents
Step 5: Select preferred colleges and lock choices
Step 6: Pay the prescribed fee and submit the form
Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future reference\
Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet Release Confirmed? Check Class 10, 12 Expected Schedule