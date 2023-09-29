HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today at admissions.hpushimla.in

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will announce the round 1 seat allotment results for the Bachelor of Education, BEd programme today: September 29, 2023. Candidates who applied for the counselling can check out the results on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.

According to the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, after the seat allotment results are out, those who have been allocated seats must report to the college to verify original documents and pay the admission fee between September 30 and October 2, 2023.

HPU BEd Round 1 Seat Allotment- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Result Click Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates HPU BEd Round 1 Seat Allotment September 29, 2023 Document verification and online fee submission September 30 to October 2, 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result October 4, 2023

How to Check HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out the following steps to check allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the bed online counselling page from the side menu

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 4: HPU BEd Round 1 seat allotment 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Documents Required for HPU BEd Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out the list of a few files below:

HPU B.Ed 2023 Admit card

HPU B.Ed 2023 Rank card

Class 10, 12 mark sheet and certificate

Mark sheets of all semesters of qualifying graduate degree

Character certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

