HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2023 List Released, Download Result PDF at hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2023: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) has released the HSCAP second allotment 2023 list on the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in today: June 24, 2023. Candidates who applied for Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process, HSCAP Plus one seat allotment can check out and download the allotment list.

According to the HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2023, 19, 545 new allotments are there, and 17649 students have higher options. DGE released the HSCAP first allotment 2023 list on June 19, 2023, a total of 121049 candidates were permanent.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check results and statistics is mentioned below:

DHSE Kerala Second Allotment Result 2023 Official Link Click Here HSCAP Second Allotment 2023 Statistics Click Here

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their allotted colleges for document verification. Those who fail to report, will not be able to proceed with the admission process.

HSCAP Plus One Seat Allotment 2023 Overview Seat Allotment HSCAP Plus One Second Allotment Organizing Body Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process Official Website hscap.kerala.gov.in HSCAP Trial Allotment Date 2023 June 13, 2023 HSCAP First Allotment Date 2023 June 19, 2023 HSCAP Second Allotment Date 2023 June 24, 2023

How to Download HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2023?

Candidates who participated in the counselling process can download the seat allotment list by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login SWS tab

Step 3: Enter the username and password and select the district

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The HSCAP plus one second allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Step 7: Report to the allotted college for document verification

Also Read: TS PECET Result 2023 OUT, 96.65 Percent Students Pass, Check Toppers List Here