HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2023 List Released, Download Result PDF at hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2023: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) has released the HSCAP second allotment 2023 list on the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who applied for Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process, HSCAP Plus 1 seat allotment can check out and download the allotment list. 

Updated: Jun 25, 2023 13:26 IST
HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2023 OUT
According to the HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2023, 19, 545 new allotments are there, and 17649 students have higher options. DGE released the HSCAP first allotment 2023 list on June 19, 2023, a total of 121049 candidates were permanent. 

HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check results and statistics is mentioned below:

DHSE Kerala Second Allotment Result 2023 Official Link

Click Here

HSCAP Second Allotment 2023 Statistics

Click Here

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their allotted colleges for document verification. Those who fail to report, will not be able to proceed with the admission process. 

HSCAP Plus One Seat Allotment 2023 Overview

Seat Allotment

HSCAP Plus One Second Allotment 

Organizing Body

Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process

Official Website

hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Trial Allotment Date 2023

June 13, 2023

HSCAP First Allotment Date 2023

June 19, 2023

HSCAP Second Allotment Date 2023

June 24, 2023

How to Download HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2023?

Candidates who participated in the counselling process can download the seat allotment list by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login SWS tab

Step 3: Enter the username and password and select the district

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The HSCAP plus one second allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Step 7: Report to the allotted college for document verification

