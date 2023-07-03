IBSAT 2023 Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here

IBSAT 2023: ICFAI Business School has commenced the IBSAT 2023 registration process. Candidates interested in securing admission to the MBA/PGDM programmes can visit the official website to complete the application process.

As per the dates available, the last date for students to submit their applications is December 16, 2023. The IBSAT 2023 exams are expected to be conducted by the 4th week of December 2023. Candidates can check here the eligibility criteria, application process, and admission details.

The IBSAT 2023 applications are available on the official website - ibsindia.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link available here to apply for the entrance test.

IBSAT 2023 Application - Click Here

IBSAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the 2-year management programme can check the eligibility criteria for admissions here.

Candidates applying must have completed their graduation with minimum 50% marks in English medium

Students must have completed minimum 15 years of education 10+2+3 or 10+2+4.

Those who do not meet the eligibility criteria of English medium for graduation must submit their TOEFL/NELT/IELTS scores by May 31, 2024.

Students in the final year of graduation are also eligible to apply provided that they complete their graduation before May 31, 2024.

IBSAT 2023 Application Process

IBSAT 2023 applications are available online. Candidates applying for the IBSAT 2023 exams can check here the steps to follow when applying for the entrance exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBSAT

Step 2: Click on IB Admission 2023

Step 3: Click on the registration link and complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill and submit the online application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

IBSAT 2023 Exams

IBSAT 2023 exams are conducted online by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education for the MBA/Ph.D programme for IBS Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The exams are conducted in the CBT mode with multiple choice questions for a duration of 2 hours.

Questions will be included from sections like Quantitative Techniques, Data Interpretation, Data Adequacy, Vocabulary, Analytical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension.

Scores from exams such as GMAT, NMAT, CAT, and XAT are also accepted for admission.

