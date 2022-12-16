IBSAT Exam 2022: Registration Window to Close Today, Apply at ibsindia.org

IBSAT 2022 Registrations: ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education will close the ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT) 2022 Registration window today December 16, 2022. Candidates who have not yet completed the application process can visit the official website of IBSAT 2022 to complete the registration and application process.

According to the given schedule, the IBSAT 2022 Examination will be conducted on December 24 and 25, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the IBSAT 2022 exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

IBSAT 2022 Registration and application link is available on the official website - ibsindia.org. Candidates can also complete the IBSAT 2023 Registration and application process through the direct link available here.

IBSAT 2022 - Click Here

IBSAT 2022 Registration Process

The IBSAT 2022 Registration link is available on the official website. Candidates interested in applying for the IBSAT 2022 exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to complete the IBSAT 2023 Registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the IBSAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the IBSAT 2022 Application link

Step 3: Click on the Registration link and complete the registrations

Step 4: Fill in the IBSAT 2022 Application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

About IBSAT 2022

IBSAT entrance exams are conducted by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education for the admissions to the MBA/Ph.D. programmes offered in IBS Bengaluru and IBS Hyderabad. The examination will be conducted in the computer-based mode for a duration of 2 hours. Candidates will be required to answer multiple-choice questions from sections like Quantitative Techniques, Data Interpretation, Data Adequacy, Vocabulary, Analytical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension. Other than IBSAT, candidates who have appeared and qualified the CAT/ GMAT/ NMAT/ XAT from 2020 onwards will also be eligible to apply for IBSAT 2022.



