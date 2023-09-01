ICAI CA 2023 Application Form Correction Window Open, Link Available Until Sept 7

ICAI CA Nov-Dec 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has started the ICAI CA application form correction process for the November-December 2023 exams. Candidates who have applied for the November-December 2023 session exams and wish to make changes to the application form can visit the official website to make the necessary changes. The last date for candidates to make changes in the ICAI CA applications is September 7, 2023.

The link for candidates to make changes in the CA applications is available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also click on the link given here to make the changes in the application form.

ICAI CA Application Direct Link - Click Here

ICAI CA November-December Exam Schedule

CA Intermediate exam dates (Group I) November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2023 CA Intermediate exam dates (Group II) November 10, 13, 15 and 17, 2023 CA Final exam dates (Group I) November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2023 CA Final exam dates (Group II) November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023

Steps to Make Corrections in ICAI CA November-December Applications

The link for students to login and make necessary changes in the ICAI CA Nov-Dec 2023 exams is available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the CA exams and wish to make changes in the application form can follow the steps given below to make the necessary changes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA

Step 2: Click on the CA login link

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password

Step 4: Make the changes in the application form

Step 5: Save the changes and click on the final submission link

Also Read: Panjab University Bachelors of Physical Education 2nd Sem Results 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here