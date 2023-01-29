ICAI CA Foundation Dec Result 2022 Expected Tomorrow, Check Latest Updates Here

ICAI CA Foundation Dec Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam Dec result 2022 by tomorrow. As per the Tweet by one of the officials, it was mentioned - “the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course.” Candidates can check ICAI CA foundation result 2022 for Dec session at icai.org.

To access and download ICAI CA Foundation result 2022, candidates will have to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin number. The CA Foundation December exam 2022 was conducted from December 14 to 20, 2022. The CA Foundation exam was held for four papers. Papers 1 and 2 were conducted from 2 to 5 pm and Papers 3 and 4 were conducted from 2 to 4 pm.

Where To Check ICAI CA Foundation Dec Result 2022?

Candidates will be able to check their ICAI CA foundation result for Dec session in online mode. Once the ICAI exam result is released, ICAI will update the result download link at the following websites -

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Dec Result 2022?

Candidates who have appeared for the CA foundation examination will be able to check their result online on caresults.icai.org and some other websites. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA Result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official page - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the result link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number.

5th Step - Submit the details and download CA foundation scorecards.

What Details Will be Mentioned on ICAI CA Foundation Dec Result 2022?

As per updates, the ICAI CA Foundation result for December session will likely to have the following details mentioned on it - name of the candidate, roll number, individual subject marks (depending upon the programme), total marks secured, and passing status of the candidate. They must go through these details carefully, in case of any error they can contact the officials for rectification.

