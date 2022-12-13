ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: December Session Exams Commence Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be conducting the ICAI CA Foundation Exam Paper 1 Examination tomorrow. The exam will be conducted from 2 PM onwards in the offline mode across the various designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Foundation examinations can check the guidelines for exam day, instructions and shift timing, and exam schedule.

The ICAI CA Examination will be conducted over four days. Paper 1 will be conducted on December 14, 2022, while papers 2, 3, and 4 will be held on December 16, 18, and 20, 2022. All four exams will be conducted at the same time from 2 to 5 PM (Paper 1 and 2) and 2 to 4 PM (Paper 3 and 4).

What to carry to the ICAI CA Exam Centre

Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Foundation Exam must carry the following items with them

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Admit Card

Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, Passport, etc.)

Black/ blue point ball pen, pencil, eraser, etc.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the exams from tomorrow onwards can check through the guidelines mentioned below

Candidates appearing must carry with them the ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 along with a valid ID Card to be produced at the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to read the exam centre at least 1 hour before the exams commence as entry to the exam hall will be allowed 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Students will be given a time of 15 minutes to read the question paper before the exams commence which means that the question paper will be distributed at 1:45 PM and the answer booklet will be distributed at 2 PM.

Students will be allowed to leave the exam hall only after the exams conclude no exit will be permitted before that.

Students are required to submit the question paper along with the OMR sheet before leaving the exam hall and every candidate is required to sign the attendance sheet.

Students are not allowed to carry items such as books, written material, smart watches, mobile phones, or any other electronic devices inside the exam hall.

