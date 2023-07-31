  1. Home
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 expected to be announced soon, check passing marks and steps to check here

CA Foundation Result 2023 Date: ICAI is expected to release the date for the announcement of the CA foundation June result today. Candidates can check the ICAI CA result 2023 for the Foundation course online at icai.org. Check subject-wise passing marks here

Updated: Jul 31, 2023 13:33 IST
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation June result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their CA marksheet from the official website: icai.org. They can also access their results using SMS or email by using their registered ID and mobile numbers on the ICAI portal.

As per some reports, the ICAI CA foundation result date 2023 may be announced today. However, there is no official confirmation as of now. According to past trends, the ICAI usually announces the date two days before releasing the CA Foundation result. Hence, this time too it is expected to follow the same pattern. 

Where to check CA Foundation June 2023 Result? 

Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check them on the official website, icai.org. Check below the list of websites where ICAI CA foundation result can be checked and download: 

  • icai.org
  • icaiexam.icai.org
  • icai.nic.in
  • caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Result Passing Marks 2023 

CA Foundation June exams were held from June 24 to 30. The exams were held for four papers: principles and practice of accounting; business laws, business correspondence and reporting; business mathematics, logical reasoning and statistics; business economics and business and commercial knowledge. Check below subject-wise passing marks here 

Papers

Passing marks

Paper 1: Principles and Practice of Accounting

40/100

Paper 2: Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting

40/100

Paper 3: Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning & Statistics

40/100

Paper 4: Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge

40/100

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for June session?

Candidates who have appeared for the CA foundation exam can check their results online on caresults.icai.org and some other websites as mentioned above. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA result: 

Step 1: Go to the official page - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number

Step 5: Submit the details and download CA foundation scorecards

