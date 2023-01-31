ICAI CMA Dec Foundation Result 2022 Announced, Know Steps To Download Here

CMA Dec Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has released CMA Foundation result 2022 for December session today - January 31, 2023. Candidates will be able to check ICAI CMA Dec Foundation result 2022 at icmai.in. They will have to use their identification number in the login window to download ICAI CMA Dec Foundation result 2022.

Along with ICMAI CMA result 2022, the officials have also released the list of candidates who have passed CMA Foundation exam 2022. Candidates can find the pass list that includes roll number of all the qualified candidates in the CMA December 2022 Foundation exam here on this page too. ICMAI conducted CMA Foundation exam for December 2022 session January 21, 2023.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Dec Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICMAI CMA Foundation 2022 List of Pass Candidates - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check CMA Dec Foundation Result 2022?

Candidates can check the CMA December 2022 foundation result on the ICMAI official website - icmai.in. They can go through the steps to know how to check ICAI CMA Dec Foundation result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of ICMAI - icmai.in.

2nd Step - Under the result section on examination website, click on the link Result for December 2022 Foundation Examination.

3rd Step - Now, click on check online result link.

4th Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Enter the registered identification number and click on view result.

6th Step - CMA Foundation Result 2022 for Dec will be displayed on the screen.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on ICAI CMA Dec Foundation Result 2022?

As per the updates, the CMA Foundation Dec result 2022 will likely to have the following information mentioned on it - Name of the candidate, Roll number, CMA foundation syllabus (2016 or 2022), Identification number, Qualifying status, Paper-wise marks for each exam group and Overall marks. Also, candidates must secure a minimum aggregate of 50% in all subjects to pass the exam. Additionally, they must secure at least 40% in the subjects, individually.

