ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Expected Soon at icai.org, Know How to Download Here

ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022 examination soon on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022 exam from the official website- icai.org and icai.nic.in.
As per the officials, the ICAI is expected to declare the CA Foundation results between January 30, 2023, to February 6, 2023.
Check the Tweet below
I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification.— DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) January 21, 2023
How to check ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022?
Candidates can go through the steps to check and download the ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022 exam once it's available on the official website.
Step 1: Visit ICAI’s official website- icai.org or icai.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 link available on the screen
Step 3: Login by entering the required details as asked
Step 4: The ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 will appear
Step 5: Download the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result
Step 6: Take a few printouts of the ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 for future reference
ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022
According to the media reports, ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result is considered an important document, it is advisable for students to take printouts of it for future use. However, the result will include important details such as the Candidates' names, Roll Numbers, Marks Obtained, Passing Status, and Overall Marks.
