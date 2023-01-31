    ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Expected Soon at icai.org, Know How to Download Here

    ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022: As per the recent updates, ICAI is expected to declare the ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022 examination soon on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022 exam from the official websites- icai.org and icai.nic.in.

    Updated: Jan 31, 2023 11:16 IST
    ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Expected Soon
    ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022 examination soon on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022 exam from the official website- icai.org and icai.nic.in.

    As per the officials, the ICAI is expected to declare the CA Foundation results between January 30, 2023, to February 6, 2023. 

    Check the Tweet below

