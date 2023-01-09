ICAI Introduces New Commerce Syllabus at National Education Summit, Check Details Here

ICAI New Curriculum: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) through its board of studies (Academic) has organized a two-day National Education Summit on Commerce and Accounting (NES-CA) on January 6, 2023, and January 7, 2023, in New Delhi. The summit was organized by Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, and Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

However, NES-CA has established a new syllabus to standardize commerce and accounting education at all levels of education (i.e. higher secondary education and undergraduate) in schools, colleges, and universities across India. As per the recent updates, the new curriculum which is yet expected to get government approval was developed according to the NEP 2020 and also emphasized intellectual application rather than memorizing the use of technology.

Today, Hon’ble MoS for Education, Shri @Drsubhassarkar addressed the inaugural ceremony of the National Education Summit on Commerce & Accountancy, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HHqvMTsvWr — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 6, 2023

ICAI New Commerce Curriculum

The National Education Summit brought commerce and accounting researchers, academicians, and scholars from different universities all across India to discuss how to provide commerce graduates with the skills needed to promote the sector.

As per the media reports, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) also put forward a new curriculum named 'ICAI Exemplar: Preparing Future-Ready Commerce Graduates' in addition to making it the central theme of the national summit. The guests addressed various sessions on current topics like the Role of Commerce Education in Skilling Youth for a $5 Trillion Economy, and Indian Accountants Rising to Global Demand among others.

Who Partners with ICAI for Summit?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has partnered with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for a two-day national education summit. According to the media reports, this summit aspired to highlight the opportunities that are more inclined to the nation, commerce, and accounting education to make India a global leader in the world of accounting.

