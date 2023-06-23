ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023 Last Date Today, Check Application Fee, Steps to Apply Here

ICAR AIEEA Application 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination For Admission (ICAR AIEEA) today: June 23, 2023, by 11.50 PM. Candidates who wish to apply for PG and PhD programmes must fill out the ICAR AIEEA application form 2023 before the deadline.

Candidates in the general category must pay the application fee of Rs 1175. Those belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC)- (NCL)*/UPS**/ EWS*** have to pay Rs 1150. However, candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender have to pay the prescribed fee of Rs. 600. Aspirants must check out the eligibility criteria before applying for the entrance exam.

ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is mentioned below:

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023 Click Here ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2023 Click Here

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Last date to apply and pay fee June 23, 2023, up to 11.50 PM Application correction window June 25 to 27, 2023 Admit card & exam city slip To be notified soon ICAR AIEEA exam date 2023 [AIEEA (PG)] [AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)] July 9, 2023

How to Apply for ICAR AIEEA 2023?

Candidates can check out the below steps to apply for PG, PhD programmes:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICAR AIEEA Application form 2023 link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in

Step 4: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 5: Submit the ICAR AIEEA Application form 2023

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

