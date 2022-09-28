    ICMAI CMA June 2022 Results Declared, Check at icmai.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the ICMAI CMA Results 2022 on the official website. Students who have appeared for the ICMAI CMA June 2022 Session exams can visit the official website to check the results.

    Updated: Sep 28, 2022 08:42 IST
    ICMAI CMA June 2022 Session Result
    ICMAI CMA June 2022 Session Result

    ICMAI CMA June 2022 Session Result: Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the ICMAI CMA Results 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the ICMAI CMA Exams 2022 can visit the official website to check the CMA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Results 2022 for the June 2022 Session. 

    ICMAI CMA Results 2022 are available on the official website icmai.in. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the ICMAI Registration number in the result link provided. Along with the link provided on the official website - icmai.in, candidates can also check the ICMAI CMA June 2022 Results through the direct link available here. 

    According to the data provided by ICMAI the pass percentage for the CMA June 2022 Intermediate exams is 14.75% while the pass percentage for the CMA Final examinations is 9.83%. 

    ICMAI CMA June 2022 Session Result - Direct Link Here

    Steps to check the ICMAI CMA Result 2022

    The ICMAI CMA Results 2022 for the June 2022 session examination is available on the official website. To check the results students can visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the CMA June 2022 session link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to check the ICMAI CMA June 2022 session results. 

    Step 1: Visit the ICMAI CMA official website

    Step 2: Click on the Result portal link provided

    Step 3: Click on the CMA Result link

    ICMAI CMA

    Step 4: Enter the ICMAI CMA Registration Number in the link given

    ICMAI CMA Login

    Step 5: The ICMAI CMA June 2022 Session result will be displayed

    Step 6: Download the CMA 2022 Result for further reference

    Also Read: Bihar Board Exam 2022-24: BSEB Releases Bihar Board Class 11 Dummy Admit Card at secondary.biharboardonline.com

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification