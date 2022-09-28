ICMAI CMA June 2022 Results Declared, Check at icmai.in, Get Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA June 2022 Session Result: Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the ICMAI CMA Results 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the ICMAI CMA Exams 2022 can visit the official website to check the CMA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Results 2022 for the June 2022 Session.

ICMAI CMA Results 2022 are available on the official website icmai.in. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the ICMAI Registration number in the result link provided. Along with the link provided on the official website - icmai.in, candidates can also check the ICMAI CMA June 2022 Results through the direct link available here.

According to the data provided by ICMAI the pass percentage for the CMA June 2022 Intermediate exams is 14.75% while the pass percentage for the CMA Final examinations is 9.83%.

ICMAI CMA June 2022 Session Result - Direct Link Here

Steps to check the ICMAI CMA Result 2022

The ICMAI CMA Results 2022 for the June 2022 session examination is available on the official website. To check the results students can visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the CMA June 2022 session link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to check the ICMAI CMA June 2022 session results.

Step 1: Visit the ICMAI CMA official website

Step 2: Click on the Result portal link provided

Step 3: Click on the CMA Result link

Step 4: Enter the ICMAI CMA Registration Number in the link given

Step 5: The ICMAI CMA June 2022 Session result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the CMA 2022 Result for further reference

