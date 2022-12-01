    ICSE Datesheet 2023 (Released): Download CISCE Class 10 Time Table at cisce.org

    ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 (OUT): CISCE has released the board exam dates for CISCE 10th students. They can download the complete ICSE Class 10 time table 2023 at the official website - cisce.org. The board exam for ICSE 10th students will begin from Feb 27. Check exam dates here 

    Updated: Dec 1, 2022 21:10 IST
    ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the  Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE Class 10 board exam dates 2023. As per the released dates, the ICSE class 10 exams 2023 will be conducted between February 27 and March 29. The exam commencement time and duration hours are mentioned in the ICSE 10th datesheet 2023. 

    With the ICSE Class 10th datesheet being released, now students can check the subject-wise time table pdf at cisce.org. Apart from this, students will also get the CISCE class 10 datesheet 2023 from their respective schools. Along with the ICSE Class 10th datesheet 2023, CISCE has also released set of instructions for the students and the examiners.  

    ICSE Class 10th Datehseet 2023 

    Date 

    Subjects

    February 27, 2023

    English Language (Paper 1)

    March 1, 2023

    English Literature (Paper 2)

    March 3, 2023

    Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

    March 4, 2023

    Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

    March 6, 2023

    History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 

    History & Civics (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 1

    March 10, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 11, 2023

    Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)

    March 13, 2023

    Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 

    Geography (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 2

    March 14, 2023

    Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

    March 15, 2023

    Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, UrduModern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

    March 17, 2023

    Physics (Science Paper 1)

    March 18, 2023

    Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

    March 20, 2023

    Chemistry (Science Paper 2)

    March 21, 2023

    Economics (Group II Elective)

    March 23, 2023

    (Group III-Elective)Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, YogaTechnical Drawing Applications

    March 24, 2023

    French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)

    March 25, 2023

    Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

    March 27, 2023

    Hindi

    March 29, 2023

    Biology (Science Paper 3)

    ICSE Class 10th Board Exam 2023 Guidelines 

    The council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also released several guidelines for students appearing in the ICSE 10th board exam 2023. The Council has directed students to be seated in the examination hall/room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject. 
     
    "A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late," CISCE said in a statement.
     
    Students are advised to adhere to the CISCE exam day guidelines to avoid any inconveniences. If anyone is found indulging in any unfair means, will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE and may be expelled from the examination hall/room forthwith and refused admission to subsequent examination papers. 
     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
