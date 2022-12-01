ICSE Datesheet 2023 (Released): Download CISCE Class 10 Time Table at cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE Class 10 board exam dates 2023. As per the released dates, the ICSE class 10 exams 2023 will be conducted between February 27 and March 29. The exam commencement time and duration hours are mentioned in the ICSE 10th datesheet 2023.

With the ICSE Class 10th datesheet being released, now students can check the subject-wise time table pdf at cisce.org. Apart from this, students will also get the CISCE class 10 datesheet 2023 from their respective schools. Along with the ICSE Class 10th datesheet 2023, CISCE has also released set of instructions for the students and the examiners.

Date Subjects February 27, 2023 English Language (Paper 1) March 1, 2023 English Literature (Paper 2) March 3, 2023 Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) March 4, 2023 Art Paper 1 (Still Life) March 6, 2023 History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 History & Civics (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 1 March 10, 2023 Mathematics March 11, 2023 Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) March 13, 2023 Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 Geography (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 2 March 14, 2023 Environmental Science (Group II Elective) March 15, 2023 Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, UrduModern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan March 17, 2023 Physics (Science Paper 1) March 18, 2023 Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) March 20, 2023 Chemistry (Science Paper 2) March 21, 2023 Economics (Group II Elective) March 23, 2023 (Group III-Elective)Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, YogaTechnical Drawing Applications March 24, 2023 French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective) March 25, 2023 Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) March 27, 2023 Hindi March 29, 2023 Biology (Science Paper 3)

ICSE Class 10th Board Exam 2023 Guidelines

The council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also released several guidelines for students appearing in the ICSE 10th board exam 2023. The Council has directed students to be seated in the examination hall/room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

"A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late," CISCE said in a statement.

Students are advised to adhere to the CISCE exam day guidelines to avoid any inconveniences. If anyone is found indulging in any unfair means, will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE and may be expelled from the examination hall/room forthwith and refused admission to subsequent examination papers.