ICSE Datesheet 2023 (Released): Download CISCE Class 10 Time Table at cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE Class 10 board exam dates 2023. As per the released dates, the ICSE class 10 exams 2023 will be conducted between February 27 and March 29. The exam commencement time and duration hours are mentioned in the ICSE 10th datesheet 2023.
With the ICSE Class 10th datesheet being released, now students can check the subject-wise time table pdf at cisce.org. Apart from this, students will also get the CISCE class 10 datesheet 2023 from their respective schools. Along with the ICSE Class 10th datesheet 2023, CISCE has also released set of instructions for the students and the examiners.
ICSE 10th Time Table 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
ICSE Class 10th Datehseet 2023
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
February 27, 2023
|
English Language (Paper 1)
|
March 1, 2023
|
English Literature (Paper 2)
|
March 3, 2023
|
Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
|
March 4, 2023
|
Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
|
March 6, 2023
|
History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1
History & Civics (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 1
|
March 10, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 11, 2023
|
Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)
|
March 13, 2023
|
Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2
Geography (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 2
|
March 14, 2023
|
Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
|
March 15, 2023
|
Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, UrduModern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
|
March 17, 2023
|
Physics (Science Paper 1)
|
March 18, 2023
|
Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)
|
March 20, 2023
|
Chemistry (Science Paper 2)
|
March 21, 2023
|
Economics (Group II Elective)
|
March 23, 2023
|
(Group III-Elective)Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, YogaTechnical Drawing Applications
|
March 24, 2023
|
French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)
|
March 25, 2023
|
Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)
|
March 27, 2023
|
Hindi
|
March 29, 2023
|
Biology (Science Paper 3)