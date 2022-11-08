ICSE Datesheet 2023 (Soon): Download CISCE Class 10 Time Table at cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 (Soon): The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon release the ICSE Class 10 datesheet 2023. Students will be able to download the complete ICSE class 10 datesheet at cisce.org. As per media reports, CISCE is expected to release the ICSE 10th exam dates 2023 in November. However, no official notification has been released yet.

Earlier, the Board has already stated that it will be conduct ICSE board exams 2023 in February-March. Th ICSE class 10th datesheet will include the dates for all the subjects taught in the class along with the day and timings.

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 To Be Held Once

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that in 2023, exams for the class 10th and 12th will be conducted only once in a year. The official notice regarding this can be checked at cisce.org. It has been stated in the notice that - “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023.”

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Syllabus

This year, the board has also revised the ICSE syllabus 2022-23 for select subjects. Students are advised to check the revised ICSE Class 10 syllabus 2023 available on the official website. The notice states - “Please note the Syllabus for the ICSE & ISC Year 2023 Examination has been revised in select subjects. The revised syllabus is available on the CISCE website, under the Publication Section."

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022

Last year, the board had decided to conduct the examinations for classes 10 and 12 in two terms due to COVID-19 pandemic. The CISCE announced the ICSE class 10th term 1 result on 7th February 2022. Whereas the Semester 2 result for class 10th was declared on July 2022.

