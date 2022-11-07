CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: When Will CBSE 10, 12 Time Table Be Released? Check Updates Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 (Soon): CBSE will soon issue the exam datesheet for CBSE classes 10th and 12th. Once released, the CBSE date sheet for classes 10, 12 can be downloaded from the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Know details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 (Soon): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the class 10, 12 datesheet for the students in the form of PDF. Students will be able to download CBSE class 10, 12 datesheet 2023 in online mode from the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in. As per media reports, around 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023. Out of these, about 18 lakh have registered for CBSE Class 10 and 16 lakh for Class 12.

Earlier, CBSE announced the practical exam dates for the winter-bound states. Apart from that, this information has been provided that, the CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2023 will commence on 15th February 2022. The complete schedule is yet to be released by the board.

When Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet Be Released?

As per media reports, it is expected that CBSE 10th 12th time table will be released by 20th November 2022. The CBSE PRO Rama Sharma has denied sharing any actual date for the release of CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet, Reports state that it is expected to be released by the third week of November 2022. Going as per previous year's trends, CBSE board exam date sheets are released a few months before the exams. With the start date of next year's exams already confirmed, students can expect the CBSE 10, 12 date sheets 2023 soon.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 and Practical Exams

As per the earlier notification released, the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 will start on 15th February 2023. Tentatively, CBSE 12th Board exams 2023 will go on till mid of April whereas class 10 exams are expected to conclude by end of March 2023 next year. The CBSE practical examinations, project, internal assessment exams will be conducted from 1st January 2023, while the exams in schools of winter-bound areas have been scheduled to be held between 15th November and 14th December 2022.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Sample Papers 2023

With the datesheet of CBSE 10, 12 expected to release anytime soon now, the authorities have already released the CBSE sample papers for classes 10th and 12th for all the subjects. The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 marking schemes along with the sample papers for all the subjects. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers subject-wise include questions that might be asked in the CBSE board exams 2023.