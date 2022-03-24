ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2022 Semester 2: Preparation Tips to Score Good Marks in Class 10th, 12th Exams

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2022 Semester 2: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has already released the ICSE and ISC exam dates for the students. The ICSE 10th and ISC 12th exams will commence from April 2022. With almost a month left, students must gear up with their preparation by following a proper study plan or strategy. With online classes throughout the year and a revised syllabus, students must be finding it a little difficult while preparing for the board examinations.

Since not many days are left until the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th Semester 2 board exams begin, students must adopt a smarter way to continue with their preparation. Understanding the syllabus, making short notes and solving sample papers are important aspects to start the exam preparations of CISCE board exams. So follow the preparation tips mentioned below to score good marks in class 10th, 12th exams.

Preparation Tips to Score Good Marks in ICSE Class 10th and ISC 12th Board Exams

While preparing for board examinations, it is essential that students have access to the latest, updated resources. Having access to the most current resources instils confidence in the students and dismisses uncertainty from their preparation strategy. Listed below, are some of the most effective tips that can help students prepare themselves better for the ICSE and ISC semester 2 examination. Go through the tips to know how to pass with flying colours in CISCE 10th and 12th exams -

Covering the ICSE and ISC Syllabus for Semester 2

First of all, understanding the syllabus is probably the biggest advantage for the students. They will get aware of the questions that they might encounter, the problems, the difficult sections and the more analytical ones. This will help them to get the overall idea about the nature of questions, mode of examination, marking scheme, time duration and the number of questions that will be asked in the entrance exam. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CISCE has also reduced ICSE, ISC syllabus 2022 to help students stay calm while preparing for board exams. The ICSE ISC syllabus includes various units and chapters to be covered. So, set a daily target and cover the subject-wise syllabus for ICSE, ISC exams.

Religiously Follow The Study Plan

Preparing a timetable and sticking to it becomes is a task. ICSE, ISC board exam preparation with a study plan will help students a lot in scoring above 90% marks. Students must ensure that they divide their day into different halves and allot each half to a particular activity that ends up into a productive day. Make a list of all the subjects to be covered. Having a balanced study plan is the key to scoring highest in semester 2 ISC ICSE board exams.

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Specimen Paper Semester 2

After the conduction of the CISCE semester 1 exam, the board released the ISC and ICSE specimen question papers. To understand the different question types, students must solve the sample papers as well as ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Specimen Paper. The authorities have released class 10th and 12th specimen question papers at - cisce.org. Students must focus on the syllabus that has been common over the years and practice previous year ICSE, ISC question papers as well.

For Effective Learning, Go for Short Notes

Many toppers and experts suggest preparing short notes while studying. Make notes of important formulas and convert long answers into pointers. All this will help students in last-minute preparation. They can always go back to the notes and recall. Pointers will help them in formulating long answers. Do not just mug up the sentences but understand the theory behind them, this will help students in remembering the answers for a longer period of time.

Take Regular Breaks, Mediate and Relax

Preparing for board exams often becomes intimidating. Students tend to prepare packed study plans and try to mug up the whole syllabus in one night. Concentration and thorough study definitely help the students in getting the desired ICSE and ISC results, but taking regular breaks from studies helps to calm the mind. Students must also mediate. This also improves sleep, brain performance and increases the ability to concentrate for long hours.

