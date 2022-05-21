ICSE, ISC Exam 2023: CISCE Board to be held as Single Exam from Next Year, Check Official Notice at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Exam 2023 to Shift Back to Single Exam: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board has decided to switch back to the Single Exam format for ICSE and ISC Board Exam 2023. As per the latest circular released by the CISCE Board, the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams will be held once a year from 2023, similar to what was being followed a year prior. In 2022, the board switched to a two-exam format i.e., Semester 1 and Semester 2 Exams owing to the pandemic. However, from next year onwards, the ISCE Exam for Class 10 and ISC Exam for Class 12 students will be held in a single session.

ICSE, ISC Exam 2023 in Feb/March

Along with notifying the change in the exam format and structure, the CISCE Board also announced the tentative timeline for the CISCE Board Exam 2023. The official notice published by CISCE Board reads that the ICSE, ISC Board exams 2023 will be conducted in February/ March 2023. The official notice has been published on the board’s website - cisce.org and can also be easily accessed by the students via the link provided below.

ICSE, ISC Exam 2023 to be held in Single Session - Read Notification Here

The official notice released by CISCE Board with regards to changes in the ICSE and ISC Board Exam 2023 says “it has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the academic year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023.”

ICSE, ISC Exam 2023 Syllabus Revised for Key Subjects

Along with the change in the exam pattern of ICSE and ISC Exam 2023, the board has also notified changes in the syllabus of some key subjects for next year’s board exam. Like all other resources related to CISCE Board Exam 2023, the revised subject-wise syllabus has also been updated on the official website. Schools Administrators and Teachers have been directed to plan the academic calendar in line with the syllabus and the changes introduced therein.

ICSE, ISC Exam 2023 Specimen Paper to Release Soon

Along with the change in the exam pattern for ICSE 10th Exam 2023 and ISC 12th Exam 2023, the board has also notified that it will soon release the Specimen Paper for the upcoming exams. The subject-wise specimen papers for ICSE and ISC Exam 2023 will be released by the board by July 2023 on its website. These specimen papers will be designed in line with the revised exam pattern and single test format for next year and will help students get a realistic idea about the type of question that may be asked in the exam.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2023 Assessment Scheme Released, Know Revised Exam Pattern for Single Annual CBSE Board Exam Here