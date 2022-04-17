ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: CISCE Board to release 10th and 12th Admit Cards Soon at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 (Expected Soon): As per the latest update, the CISCE Board is expected to release the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Admit Cards 2022 for the upcoming exams soon. While an official update about ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 Admit Card is still awaited from the Board, reports coming from the sources have hinted that the hall tickets might be issued soon. Going by media reports, the CISCE Semester 2 Exam 2022 Admit Cards will be released by the board by the 18th or 19th April 2022 as per tentative estimates. However, this information is based on the details shared by sources and not officially confirmed by the board.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 Soon at cisce.org

While the date for the release of ICSE 10th Admit Card 2022 and ISC 12th Admit Card 2022 for Semester 2 Exam remains a mystery, it is almost certain the hall tickets will be made available to the students online via the official website. According to the exam timetable published by CISCE Board, the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exams are going to begin on 25th April 2022. In line with this, the hall tickets are expected to be released online on or before 20th April and published online on the official website - cisce.org.

How to Download CISCE Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 online?

To help students access and get their individual admit cards easily for the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 easily, the detailed procedure has been explained below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – cisce.org

Step 2: Scroll Down to the news and notifications section of the website

Step 3: Find and click on the link for ICSE, ISC admit card 2022 semester 2 link

Step 4: Enter your login credentials – roll number/date of birth and other details

Step 5: ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

