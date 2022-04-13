ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 To be Released Soon, Check CISCE Board Exam Guidelines Here

ICSE ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the admit card for semester 2 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exam soon. Students will get their CISCE board exam admit card from their respective schools. The admit card will also be available on the official website - cisce.org.

The board has already released the exam dates. As per that, the ISC Class 12 Semester 2 exams will be held from 26th April whereas the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 exam will be conducted from 25th April 2022. To prepare for the exam, CISCE has also issued the syllabus, specimen question papers and guidelines for both the classes 10th and 12th on the official website.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022

Going as per media updates, the CISCE will issue the admit cards for ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams soon on the council's website - cisce.org. After downloading it, they should read all the exam-related instructions and follow those accordingly. On exam days, students must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the exam venue. Without carrying the ICSE ISC admit card, students will not be allowed to write the exam.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam Guidelines 2022

The admit cards for the Semester 2 ICSE or ISC exams can be collected from the Heads of their respective schools.

They must reach the exam centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.

Students will have to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose and not write or scribble anywhere else on the top sheet. Along with their signature, they have to write their unique ID, index number and subject as well on the top sheet.

They will have to carry a face mask, and hand sanitiser. They need to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines at the exam centre.

Students must not carry mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

The question number should be written in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer.

Students will have to use a blue or blank fountain or ballpoint pen for writing the answers. Pencils should be used only for diagrams.

