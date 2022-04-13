CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 (OUT): CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Admit Cards Released at cbse.gov.in, Know How to Download Here

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Finally putting an end to the long wait, CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Cards 2022 have been released today for the upcoming annual exams. According to the official update, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Admit Card 2022 for the Term 2 Exams on 12th April 2022 during late evening hours. Like previous exams, the CBSE 10th and 12th Hall Tickets have been published online and made available only to the school principals or administrators via the e-Pareeksha Portal / official website – cbse.gov.in. Students should note that the news has been confirmed through a media report for now and an official announcement about CBSE Admit Card 2022 is released for the term 2 exam is still awaited.

Download CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Admit Card 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card Download Details

One of the most important things that students should know and consider about the CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2022 released yesterday is that they have been made available only to school principals or administrators. In order to access and download the CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022, one has to input the school affiliation number, password and other details which will be available only to the school administration. Therefore, school principals or other administrators will have to download the Term 2 Admit Cards for CBSE Exam and then distribute or hand them over to the students.

How to Download CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Admit Card 2022 online?

The Term 2 Admit Card for CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 which have been released now can be downloaded only by school principals or administrators. The detailed procedure to access and download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 Admit Cards is explained below:

Step 1: Log onto cbse.gov.in – the official website

Step 2: Locate and click on the link for e-PAREEKSHA tab / Portal

Step 3: Find and click on 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022.' Link

Step 4: Enter your Login ID and Password as well as Security Pin displayed on the screen

Step 5: Verify all the details and submit them on the portal

Step 6: CBSE Term 2 Admit Cards 2022 for all the students registered from the school will be available for download

Step 7: Download Hall tickets, take printouts and distribute them among the students.

After downloading the CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022, schools will be required to put a stamp of the school and the signature of the principal on the hall tickets before handing them over to the students. While collecting CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards for Term 2 Exams, students are advised to verify that all the details mentioned on it are correct.

