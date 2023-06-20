ICSI CS December exam schedule 2023 releases, check CS executive, professional programmes dates here

  1. Home
ICSI CS Dec Time Table 2023 OUT: The CS December exam is scheduled to be held from December 21 to 30, 2023. ICSI CS Professional exams will be held as per syllabus 2017 and ICSI Executive Dec exam will be based on both 2017 and 2022. Check CS executive exam date 2023 here

Updated: Jun 20, 2023 19:10 IST
ICSI CS December exam schedule 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS exam dates for December session. As per the schedule, the ICSI CS exam 2023 will be conducted from December 21 to 30. Candidates who have registered can download the ICSI CS timetable online at icsi.edu. As per the official notice, it has been mentioned that, “The Institute reserves 31st December, 2023, 01st, 02nd and 03rd January, 2024 to meet any exigency.” 

ICSI will conduct CS examination for a duration of 3 hours. The exam timings are from 2 to 5 PM. ICSI CS Professional exams will be held as per syllabus 2017 and the ICSI Executive December exam will be based on both 2017 and 2022 as per the students’ preference. 

CS Executive Exam Date 2023 for December Session

As per the schedule, the ICSI CS executive exam will be conducted from Dec 21 to 29, 2023. Check timetable below: 

CS Executive (Syllabus 2017)

CS Executive (Syllabus 2022)

Exam dates

Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Module-I)

Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group 1)

December 21

Securities Laws and Capital Markets(Module-II)

Capital Market and Securities Laws(Group 2)

December 22

Company Law (Module-I)

Company Law and Practice (Group 1)

December 23

Economic, Business and Commercial Laws(Module-II)

Economic, Commercial and Intellectual PropertyLaws

December 24

Setting Up of Business Entities and Closure(Module-I)

Setting Up of Business, Industrial and LabourLaws (Group-1)

December 26

Corporate and Management Accounting(OMR Based) (Module-II)

Tax Laws and Practice(Group-2)

December 27

Tax Laws(OMR Based) (Module-I)

Corporate Accounting and Financial Management(Group-1)

December 28

Financial and Strategic Management(OMR Based) (Module-II)

No exam

December 29

CS Professional Exam Timetable 2023 

The ICSI CS professional timetable has been provided below: 

CS Professional (Syllabus 2017)

Exam dates

Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics(Module - I)

December 21

Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and DueDiligence (Module - II)

December 22

Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges (Module - III)

December 23

Advanced Tax Laws (Module - I)

December 24

Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding-up

December 26

Multidisciplinary Case Studies (Open book exam)

December 27

Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances

December 28

Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances and Remedies

December 29

Elective 1 out of below 5 subjectsBanking - Law and PracticeInsurance - Law and PracticeIntellectual Property Rights- Laws and PracticesLabour Laws and PracticeInsolvency - Law and Practice

December 30

CS December 2023 Exam Time Table PDF

How to download ICSI CS December 2023 Exam Timetable? 

Candidates can check below the steps to know how to download the CS executive and professional exam schedule pdf from the official website: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: icsi.edu
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on examination tab
  • Step 3: On the new page, click on CS December 2023 exam schedule
  • Step 4: The schedule will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Check, download and take a printout of the exam schedule

