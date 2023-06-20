ICSI CS December exam schedule 2023 releases, check CS executive, professional programmes dates here

ICSI CS December exam schedule 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS exam dates for December session. As per the schedule, the ICSI CS exam 2023 will be conducted from December 21 to 30. Candidates who have registered can download the ICSI CS timetable online at icsi.edu. As per the official notice, it has been mentioned that, “The Institute reserves 31st December, 2023, 01st, 02nd and 03rd January, 2024 to meet any exigency.”

ICSI will conduct CS examination for a duration of 3 hours. The exam timings are from 2 to 5 PM. ICSI CS Professional exams will be held as per syllabus 2017 and the ICSI Executive December exam will be based on both 2017 and 2022 as per the students’ preference.

CS Executive Exam Date 2023 for December Session

As per the schedule, the ICSI CS executive exam will be conducted from Dec 21 to 29, 2023. Check timetable below:

CS Executive (Syllabus 2017) CS Executive (Syllabus 2022) Exam dates Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Module-I) Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group 1) December 21 Securities Laws and Capital Markets(Module-II) Capital Market and Securities Laws(Group 2) December 22 Company Law (Module-I) Company Law and Practice (Group 1) December 23 Economic, Business and Commercial Laws(Module-II) Economic, Commercial and Intellectual PropertyLaws December 24 Setting Up of Business Entities and Closure(Module-I) Setting Up of Business, Industrial and LabourLaws (Group-1) December 26 Corporate and Management Accounting(OMR Based) (Module-II) Tax Laws and Practice(Group-2) December 27 Tax Laws(OMR Based) (Module-I) Corporate Accounting and Financial Management(Group-1) December 28 Financial and Strategic Management(OMR Based) (Module-II) No exam December 29

CS Professional Exam Timetable 2023

The ICSI CS professional timetable has been provided below:

CS Professional (Syllabus 2017) Exam dates Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics(Module - I) December 21 Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and DueDiligence (Module - II) December 22 Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges (Module - III) December 23 Advanced Tax Laws (Module - I) December 24 Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding-up December 26 Multidisciplinary Case Studies (Open book exam) December 27 Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances December 28 Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances and Remedies December 29 Elective 1 out of below 5 subjectsBanking - Law and PracticeInsurance - Law and PracticeIntellectual Property Rights- Laws and PracticesLabour Laws and PracticeInsolvency - Law and Practice December 30

How to download ICSI CS December 2023 Exam Timetable?

Candidates can check below the steps to know how to download the CS executive and professional exam schedule pdf from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on examination tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on CS December 2023 exam schedule

Step 4: The schedule will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check, download and take a printout of the exam schedule

