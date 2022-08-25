    ICSI CS Executive Topper List 2022: Lakshay Chawla Secures Rank 1, Check Complete List of Toppers Here

    ICSI CS Executive Toppers 2022: ICSI has released the topper's list on the official website. In CA Executive Result - Lakshay Chawla became the topper followed by Sonia Boob who secured rank 2. Check complete list of CS Executive Toppers here. 

    Updated: Aug 25, 2022 16:01 IST
    ICSI CS Executive Topper List 2022
    ICSI CS Executive Topper List 2022
    ICSI CS Executive Toppers 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of CS Executive today on 25th August 2022. Candidates will be able to check their CS Executive result on the official website - icsi.edu. Along with the scorecard and marks statement, the institute has also released the toppers list of the CS Executive June session 2022.
     
    As per the released merit list in the CS Executive June 2022 session, Lakshay Chawla has secured AIR 1. The name of the second and third rank holders are Sonia Boob, and A A Sreekanth respectively. Also, a total of 34 candidates have passed the CS Executive June 2022 exam without exemption in any paper. Check complete list here. 
     

    ICSI CS Executive Toppers List 2022 

    Rank

    Name of the candidate 

    1

    Lakshay Chawla

    2

    Sonia Boob

    3

    A Sreekanth

    4

    Rakesh Kumar Choudhury

    4

    Aryan Ray

    5

    Aditi Jain

    6

    Ranjot Singh

    7

    Navya P K

    8

    Sanchari Mukherjee

    9

    Sahil Singal

    9

    Fiza

    10

    Eliza Mohammed Bahrainwala

    11

    Mohammad Moin Mansur Jaliyawala

    12

    Mayank Sharma

    12

    Yash Santoshbhai Jain

    13

    Tejaswini M

    14

    Sarthak Raj Sharma

    15

    Gokul Sriram V

    16

    Himanshi Adhikari

    17

    Monika Singh

    17

    Ronak N Chawla

    ICSI CS Passing Marks 

    Candidates need to secure 40% marks in aggregate in all subjects and 50% marks in total of overall score to pass CS Professional exam 2022. Meanwhile, candidates need to secure 50% marks to qualify CS Executive result 2022. 

    What After the Announcement of ICSI CS Executive Result 2022? 

    After the release CS Executive result, candidates who have passed the June session 2022 can download the formal marksheet from the official website. They will become eligible to register for the CS Professional programme. The next exam for the CS Executive and Professional programme will be conducted from 21st to 30th December 2022. The online registration for December exams will open tomorrow from 26th August 2022. 

