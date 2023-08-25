ICSI CS Executive Toppers List 2023: Bhumika Singh Tops Exam, check June session list here

ICSI CS Executive June Toppers: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of CS Executive today on August 25, 2023. Candidates can check their CS Executive June result at icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net. Along with the scorecard and marks statement, the institute has also released the toppers list of the ICSI CS Executive Jun session 2023. As per the CS Executive merit list 2023, Bhumika Singh has secured AIR 1. The second and third rank holders are Saloni Bhavin Khant and Rohan Dinesh Panjwani respectively. Check the complete list here.

ICSI CS Executive Toppers Names 2023

Check names, rank and roll numbers of some of the top three CS Executive June toppers who have passed all papers without exemption in one sitting. Check list below:

Rank Names Roll number 1 Bhumika Singh 323373 2 Saloni Bhavin Khant 349175 3 Rohan Dinesh Panjwani 339979

Top 10 Toppers of CS Executive Result 2023

Bhumika Singh has topped the ICSI CS Executive result 2023. Check the names of top 10 candidates below:

Rank Names Roll number 1 Bhumika Singh 323373 2 Saloni Bhavin Khant 349175 3 Rohan Dinesh Panjwani 339979 4 Anush Padmakar Shetty 342027 5 Mayank Lodha 307768 6 Sahil Patel 339671 7 K Balasubramanian 304392 8 Asmi Kailash Agrawal 345462 9 Kunal 307393 10 Aashlesha Shaileshkumar Prajapati 340003 11 Krushna Motiram Phad 346994 12 Mayank Kumar Raghuwanshi 343098

Also Read: ICSI CS Result 2023 OUT Live Updates: Check CS Executive result at icsi.edu, know statistics, toppers list