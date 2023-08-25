ICSI CS Executive Toppers List 2023: Bhumika Singh Tops Exam, check June session list here

ICSI CS Executive June Toppers: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of CS Executive today on August 25, 2023. Candidates can check their CS Executive June result at icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net. Along with the scorecard and marks statement, the institute has also released the toppers list of the ICSI CS Executive Jun session 2023. As per the CS Executive merit list 2023, Bhumika Singh has secured AIR 1. The second and third rank holders are Saloni Bhavin Khant and Rohan Dinesh Panjwani respectively. Check the complete list here.
ICSI CS Executive June Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
ICSI CS Executive Toppers Names 2023
Check names, rank and roll numbers of some of the top three CS Executive June toppers who have passed all papers without exemption in one sitting. Check list below:
Top 10 Toppers of CS Executive Result 2023
Bhumika Singh has topped the ICSI CS Executive result 2023. Check the names of top 10 candidates below:
|
Rank
|
Names
|
Roll number
|
1
|
Bhumika Singh
|
323373
|
2
|
Saloni Bhavin Khant
|
349175
|
3
|
Rohan Dinesh Panjwani
|
339979
|
4
|
Anush Padmakar Shetty
|
342027
|
5
|
Mayank Lodha
|
307768
|
6
|
Sahil Patel
|
339671
|
7
|
K Balasubramanian
|
304392
|
8
|
Asmi Kailash Agrawal
|
345462
|
9
|
Kunal
|
307393
|
10
|
Aashlesha Shaileshkumar Prajapati
|
340003
|
11
|
Krushna Motiram Phad
|
346994
|
12
|
Mayank Kumar Raghuwanshi
|
343098
