ICSI CS Executive Toppers List 2023: Bhumika Singh Tops Exam, check June session list here

CS Executive Toppers List 2023: ICSI has announced the merit list as well as names of toppers along with their rank have been released today. Bhumika Singh has topped the ICSI CS Executive June Exams 2023. Check topper's name, rank, and previous year’s toppers here.

Updated: Aug 25, 2023 14:20 IST
ICSI CS Executive June Toppers: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of CS Executive today on August 25, 2023. Candidates can check their CS Executive June result at icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net. Along with the scorecard and marks statement, the institute has also released the toppers list of the ICSI CS Executive Jun session 2023. As per the CS Executive merit list 2023, Bhumika Singh has secured AIR 1. The second and third rank holders are Saloni Bhavin Khant and Rohan Dinesh Panjwani respectively. Check the complete list here. 

ICSI CS Executive June Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

ICSI CS Executive Toppers Names 2023  

Check names, rank and roll numbers of some of the top three CS Executive June toppers who have passed all papers without exemption in one sitting. Check list below: 

Top 10 Toppers of CS Executive Result 2023 

Bhumika Singh has topped the ICSI CS Executive result 2023. Check the names of top 10 candidates below: 

Rank

Names

Roll number

1

Bhumika Singh

323373

2

Saloni Bhavin Khant

349175

3

Rohan Dinesh Panjwani

339979

4

Anush Padmakar Shetty

342027

5

Mayank Lodha

307768

6

Sahil Patel

339671

7

K Balasubramanian

304392

8

Asmi Kailash Agrawal 

345462 

9

Kunal

307393

10

Aashlesha Shaileshkumar Prajapati

340003

11

Krushna Motiram Phad

346994

12

Mayank Kumar Raghuwanshi 

343098 

