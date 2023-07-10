ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Through Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Registration: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registration window for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Rest (CSEET) July 2023 session today, July 10, 2023. Candidates yet to submit their CSEET 2023 applications can visit the official website and complete the registration process. ICSI CSEET 2023 exams will be conducted on July 30, 2023.

The registration window for the CSEET 2023 exams reopened on July 4, 2023. The exams which were earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 8, 2023, were also postponed as per official notification.

The ICSI CSEET July 2023 exam registration link is available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to register for the CSEET 2023 exams.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Registration - Click Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Registration Process

The ICSI CSEET 2023 registration window is open for students. Candidates can complete the registration process by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CSEET

Step 2: Click on the CSEET registration link under online services

Step 3: Read through the instructions and click on proceed

Step 4: Fill and submit the CSEET application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

ICSI conducts the CSEET exams for admission to the company secretary course offered. Candidates who have cleared their class 12 exams from any stream with the minimum required marks are eligible to apply.

Documents Required for Registrations

When registering for the CSEET 2023 exams, candidates are required to have the following documents with them to be uploaded in the applications.

Photograph of the candidate Signature of the candidate DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate) Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing) 10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession) Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

