IGNOU Admit Card 2023 Released For BEd, PhD Entrance Exam at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU Admit Card 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the BEd, PhD and BSCNPB entrance exam admit card 2023 for the registered candidates. They can download IGNOU BEd, PhD entrance exam admit card 2023 at ignou.ac.in. They will have to use their control number and date of birth in the login window to download IGNOU admit card 2023.

Candidates appearing for the entrance exam will be required to carry their IGNOU BEd, PhD hall ticket 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. As per the released schedule, the IGNOU BEd entrance exam 2023 will be held on January 8, 2023 from 2 to 5 pm.

IGNOU BEd Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU PhD Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU BSCNPB Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download IGNOU Admit Card 2023 for BEd, PhD and BSCNPB?

To download the hall ticket of IGNOU for BEd, PhD and BSCNPB only in online mode. They will have to visit the official website to download the IGNOU admit card. Go through the steps to know how to download -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the IGNOU entrance exam admit card respective download link.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter control number and date of birth.

5th Step - Submit the details and IGNOU admit card will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download it and take a few printouts of the same.

What After Downloading IGNOU Admit Card 2023 for BEd, PhD and BSCNPB?

Soon after downloading the admit card of IGNOU, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. The IGNOU BEd, PhD hall ticket will likely to have the following details - the name of the candidate, date, time, exam centre, address, photograph and signature of the candidate and exam day guidelines.

