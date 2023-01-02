IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Deadline Extended Till January 15, Check Steps To Apply

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for IGNOU January Re-registration 2022. Now, candidates can complete their IGNOU re-registration till 15 January 2023. They can fill and submit the IGNOU January re-registration form 2023 at - onlinerr.ignou.ac.in or ignou.ac.in.

Also, the IGNOU has asked the candidates to provide their correct mobile number and e-mail ID so that it can send the confirmation and other crucial updates to them. If candidates have already registered on the portal, then they may use their username and password for logging in. Earlier, the last date to register for the IGNOU January session was 31 December 2022.

IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

Tweet Regarding IGNOU Re-Registration Extension Date

IGNOU has tweeted - "Last date of re-registration for the January 2023 session has been extended till January 15, 2023." Check Tweet below -

Last date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 15thJanuary 2023https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) January 1, 2023

How To Apply for IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 for January Session?

The students can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester by visiting the official website. The portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University. To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on register online.

3rd Step - Now, scroll and click on Re-registration tab.

4th Step - On the new page, read the instructions and click on - Proceed for re-registration.

5th Step - Enter the login details and fill up the IGNOU re-registration form.

6th Step - Pay the IGNOU re-registration 2023 fee and submit the form.

Also, registration has started for IGNOU January 2023 Session. For the January 2023 session, the last date for fresh admissions is January 31, 2023 for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode. Applicants can apply for Post Graduate Degree, Masters's Degree, Diploma, Bachelor's Degree, and Certificate courses.

Also Read: NID DAT 2023 Admit Card Today, Check at admissions.nid.edu