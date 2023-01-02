    NID DAT 2023 Admit Card Today, Check at admissions.nid.edu

    NID DAT 2023 Admit Card will be made available on the official website today. Candidates who have applied for the NID DAT 2023 exams can visit the official website today to download the admit card. 

    Updated: Jan 2, 2023 09:43 IST
    NID DAT 2023 Admit Card: The National Institute of Design will be releasing the NID DAT 2023 Admit Card Today. As per the notification available on the official website, the NiD DAT 2023 Admit Card will be available at 4 PM on the official website. Candidates who have successfully completed the NID DAT 2023 Registration process can visit the official website of NID DAT 2023 today to download the admit card. 

    NID conducts the NID DAT exams for admissions to the B.Des and M.Des programmes offered at the institution. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link given. Candidates must note that the NID DAT 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students when appearing for the exams. 

    To download the NID DAT 2023 exams candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials provided. Candidates can also download the NID DAT 2023 Admit Card through the link given on the official website - admissions.nid.edu.

    How to download NID DAT 2023 Admit Card

    The NID DAT 2023 Admit Card will be made available for download on the official website of NID. to download the NID DAT 2023 Admit Card candidates can follow the steps given here.

    Step 1: Visit the NID DAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2023 Admit Card link on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the Login credentials (Login ID and Password)

    Step 4: The NID DAT 2023 Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the NID DAT 2023 Admit Card for further reference

    What Details are mentioned on NID DAT 2023 Admit Card

    The NID DAT 2023 Admit Card will contain the candidate details and the examination instructions. When downloading the NID DAT 2023 Admit Card candidates are advised to check through the information provided.

    • Candidate name and Roll Number
    • Name of Examination
    • Exam Schedule 
    • Reporting time to exam centre
    • Exam duration 
    • Exam Centre Name and Address
    • Instructions for candidates

    The NID DAT 2023 exams will be conducted in two stages. Stage 1 - Prelim exams will be conducted on January 8, 2023, in the offline mode for the B.Des and M.Des programme. The exams will have both subjective and objective type questions. 

