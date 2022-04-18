IGNOU B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing 2022 Application Dates Extended, Get direct link here

IGNOU 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for the submission of the B.Ed and B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam applications 2022. As per the revised schedule provided, the last date for students to submit the IGNOU B.Ed and B.Sc Nursing 2022 entrance applications is April 24, 2022.

Earlier, the last date for submitting the IGNOU B.Ed and B.Sc Nursing 2022 applications was April 17, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the IGNOU 2022 January session applications for the B.Ed and B.Sc Nursing programmes can visit the official website of IGNOU to complete the applications.

The registration and application link for the B.Ed and B.Sc Nursing programmes are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. A direct link for students to complete the B.Sc Nursing and B.Ed applications is also available here.

IGNOU 2022 Registrations

IGNOU B.Sc Nursing, B.Ed Registrations - Eligibility

According to the Eligibility Criteria mentioned, students applying for the B.Ed programmes must have completed either bachelor's degree or a master's degree in sciences, social sciences, commerce, or humanities with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Candidates applying for the B.Sc Nursing programmes however must have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery, GNM with a minimum of two years of experience in the profession after becoming a Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife, RNRM.

Students can check the complete eligibility criteria for both programmes on the official website of IGNOU.

IGNOU B.Ed and B.Sc Nursing 2022 – Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website – ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the B.Sc Nursing and B.Ed Application link

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required

Step 4: Click on the IGNOU application link and enter the required details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission.

