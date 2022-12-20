IGNOU BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Registration 2023 Window To Close Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Admission 2023: As per the recent updates, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for IGNOU entrance exams 2023 today - December 20 for January session. Candidates willing to take admission to B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing and PhD courses can apply for IGNOU admission 2023 at ignou.ac.in. To submit the admission IGNOU registration 2023, candidates will have to pay an application fees of Rs.1000 for each entrance exam.

As per the scheduled dates, the IGNOU 2023 BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing Entrance Exam will be conducted on January 8. Those appearing for the exam must go through the IGNOU BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing syllabus. The IGNOU entrance exam syllabus 2023 can be checked on the official website.

How To Register for IGNOU BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2023?

The IGNOU admission 2023 entrance exam form is available in online mode. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to register for IGNOU BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing entrance exam -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test - January 2023.

3rd Step - Now, choose exam - B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing or PhD.

4th Step - In the new login window, enter all the asked details and register.

5th Step - Now, login with the credentials and fill up the application form.

6th Step - Also, upload specified documents and pay the application fees.

7th Step - Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

IGNOU TEE December 2022 Revised Exam Dates for Cancelled Courses

Recently, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released revised dates for the cancelled courses of IGNOU term-end exams (TEE) December 2022. The new dates have been released on the official website i.e.ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE December 2022 has been shifted from December 2022 to January 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in IGNOU TEE December 2022 can download the revised schedule from the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in.

