IGNOU December 2021, June 2022 TEE Assignment Submission Dates Extended, Check new dates here

IGNOU Assignment Submission 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the IGNOU December TEE 2021 and June 2022 Assignment submission dates. According to the revised deadline provided, the last date for students to submit the assignments for the different sessions is April 30 and May 15, 2022, respectively.

According to the details mentioned on the official notification, the last date for students to submit the assignments for the December 2021 session is April 30, 2022, while the last date for students to submit the assignments for the June 2022 session is May 15, 2022. Students yet to submit the assignments are advised to visit the official website for the same.

IGNOU B.Sc Nursing, B.Ed Application Dates Extended

IGNOU recently extended the last date for the submission of the B.Sc Nursing and B.Ed programme applications. According to the revised dates provided, the last date for students to submit their applications for the programmes is April 24, 2022.

The IGNOU December 2021 TEE exam results were declared last month and the remaining results of the TEE Assignments, Practicals, and project awards will be updated soon as per university officials.

