IGNOU December TEE 2023: Registration with Late Fee Begins at ignou.ac.in; Apply by Oct 27

IGNOU December TEE 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration for the December Term End Examination (TEE) with a late fee from today: October 23. Candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500. They can apply for IGNOU TEE online at the official website: ignou.ac.in and exam.ignou.ac.in. The regular exam fee per course (theory courses and practical/lab courses) is Rs 200 per course.

Candidates should select their regional centre and exam centre code carefully. The exam centre will be allotted on a first come first serve basis. No requests for a change of centre will be entertained later. The IGNOU December TEE exam will be held from December 1 to January 6, 2024.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the extended dates to apply for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes.

Dates Prescribed Fee for the December admission cycle Exam/Practical/Project Fees from the January 2023 Admission Cycle onwards October 23 to 27, 2023 (up to 6 PM) Rs. 200 per course. (Theory courses and practical/lab courses) with a late fee of Rs.500) Examination Fee Rs.200 per theory course Practical Fees Upto 4 credit Rs. 300 per course Above 4 credit Rs. 500 per course Project Fees Upto 4 credit Rs.300 per course Above 4 credit Rs.500 per course The late fee will remain the same October 28 to November 5 November 2023 (up to 6 PM)

After November 6, 2023, at Regional Centre Concerned (Offline) Rs. 200 per course. (Theory courses and practical/lab courses) Rs. 200 per course with a late fee of Rs.1100)

How to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2023?

The December TEE application is available on the official website of IGNOU. Also, in case the registration is shown as invalid or courses for which the candidate has to appear are not reflected in the drop-down menu, they should contact the registrar SRD at: registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in or call at: 011-29571301. They can go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the December TEE application link

Step 3: Read through the instructions and click on proceed to fill application form

Step 4: Enter all required information in the IGNOU application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for further references

Also Read: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Last Date to Apply Here