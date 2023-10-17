IGNOU December 2023 Registration Date With Late Fee Extended, Get Revised Schedule Here

IGNOU December TEE 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for candidates to submit their IGNOU December TEE 2023 exams registration and application process. While the last date for students to register without a late fee has been extended to October 22, 2023, the last date for students to submit their registrations with a late fee has also been extended to November 10, 2023.

Candidates who are yet to submit their registrations for the December term-end examination can visit the official website of IGNOU and complete the registrations. Before registering for the term-end exams, students are advised to read through the instructions carefully and keep all necessary documents ready with them.

The IGNOU December TEE 2023 exam registration and application link is available on the official website ignou.ac.in. Students can also register for the December term-end exams through the direct link given below.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Registration link - Click Here

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Schedule and Late Fee

Particulars Date and Fee Without late fee October 22, 2023 With late fee of Rs.500/- October 23 to 27, 2023 With late fee of Rs. 1100/- October 28 to November 10, 2023

Steps to Register for IGNOU December TEE Exam 2023

The IGNOU December 2023 registration link is available on the official website of the university. Eligible candidates applying for the term end exam can follow the steps given here to complete the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on December 2023 TEE exam registration link

Step 3: Read through the instructions carefully

Step 4: Click on process and enter the required details

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and submit the registration fee

Step 6: Save the application and click on submit

Also Read: IGNOU TEE December 2023 Form Submission Last Date Extended, Apply For ODL, Online Courses at ignou.ac.in