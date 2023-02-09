IGNOU June TEE 2022: Exam Form Submission Window Close Tomorrow, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Exam Application window tomorrow - February 10, 2023. Candidates yet to apply for IGNOU June TEE 2022 can visit the official website and complete the applications. According to the dates provided, the application link will be available online until 6 PM.

As per the details available on the online portal, the June 2022 Term End Examination portal for Online programmes is open from January 2 to February 10, 2023 (extended). Candidates can follow the details mentioned here to complete the June TEE 2023 application process.

Requirements for Submission of IGNOU June TEE 2022 Applications

According to the information provided, students are required to complete the registrations for the course. Students are also required to submit the number of assignments as applicable for the course and also complete the minimum duration for appearing in the course.

Steps to complete June TEE 2022 Exam Form

Students appearing for the June TEE 2022 Exams can follow the below-given steps to complete the Exam form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU and click on the June TEE 2022 Link

Step 2: Read through the instructions provided for the examination form submission

Step 3: Click on Proceed to fill Online Examination Form

Step 4: Enter the Enrollment Number, online programme, Exam mode

Step 5: Fill in the required details in the June TEE 2022 Exam form

Step 6: Submit the application fee through the payment gateway provided

Step 7: Take a printout of the June TEE 2022 Exam form and click on the final submission

