IGNOU Revises Time Period for Re-evaluation, Photocopy of Answersheets, Check New Schedule Here

IGNOU Re-evaluation Time Period Revised: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released a notice regarding the change in the time period of re-evaluation and photocopy of answer scripts. The board of management approved the revisions at the 154th meeting held on February 27, 2023. Candidates can check out the revised time period here.

As per the IGNOU re-evaluation revised schedule, the candidates can apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts within 40 days from the date of declaration of results. On the other hand, photocopies of answer sheets will be provided within 30 days of the declaration of results.

IGNOU Re-evaluation Revised Time Period 2023

Particulars Existing Time Period Revised Time Period Re-evaluation of answer scripts Within 30 days from the date of declaration of results Within 40 days from the date of declaration of results Photocopy answer scripts Within 45 days from the date of declaration of results Within 30 days from the date of declaration of results

“The revision will come into effect from the Term-end examination, June 2023 onwards”, the notice reads.

IGNOU TEE June Exam 2023 for April 14 Postponed

Recently, IGNOU released a notice which stated that the authorities have postponed the term-end exam which was scheduled for April 14, 2023. Now, the exam will be conducted on April 23, 2023. However, candidates must note that the session and timings will remain the same. The authorities have made the announcement through their Twitter handle.

IGNOU 36th Convocation 2023

Meanwhile, IGNOU hosted its convocation ceremony on April 3, 2023, the University awarded 2,79,917 degrees, diplomas, and certificates to successful students. President Murmu stated in her speech that IGNOU has done a great job of promoting "Access to Higher Education." She was pleased to learn that 25% of the total student body comes from rural backgrounds or around 50% of the student body.

