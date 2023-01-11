IIM Ahmedabad Applications 2023 Open for FDP in Pedagogy and Research Methods, Check Details Here

IIMA FDP 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has announced applications for the 43rd Faculty Development Programme in Pedagogy and Research Methods for the present year 2023. The FDP programme is available for all management educators. Moreover, the event will begin on April 11, 2023.

As per the latest notification, interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website. The last date to submit application forms is February 24.

IIMA FDP Application Form 2023: Click Here

How to Apply for IIMA FDP 2023

After going through the eligibility criteria and other details regarding the FDP programme, the candidates can fill out the application forms available on the portal latest by February 24. Applicants need to follow the simple steps given below to register for the FDP programme in Pedagogy and Research Methods 2023.

Step 1 - Visit the IIM Ahmedabad webpage - iima.ac.in

Step 2 - Then go to the FDP link under the Academics section

Step 3 - Check the admission process and then click on the “Apply Now” tab

Step 4 - Registered candidates can log in using their username and password

Step 5 - For fresh registrations click on the link given above for new applicants

Step 6 - Enter details such as gender, DOB, citizenship, mobile number, etc

Step 7 - Submit and proceed to the application form

Step 8 - Upload all the documents required for IIMA FDP 2023

Step 9 - Pay the IIMA FDP application fee

Step 10 - Submit and print a copy of the FDP form

IIMA FDP Eligibility Criteria 2023

Owing to the limited available seats in the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, here is the eligibility criterion for admissions to the FDP programme in Pedagogy and Research Methods for the academic session 2023.

The eligibility criteria for the FDP programme, as prescribed by the IIMA portal is that participants should have an experience of a minimum of two years in post-graduate level teaching or research area.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of experience in teaching and research as well as the level of preparedness for the programme etc.

The FDP committee will conduct telephonic interviews after reviewing the applications. The admissions will be decided accordingly.

Management teachers and researchers employed in management institutions/universities are eligible to apply

Individuals teaching in staff training colleges or centres and management educators can apply

Preference or priority will be given to individuals less than 45 years of age

IIMA FDP Programme Benefits 2023

On completion of the programme, the participants will get a certificate from the IIM institute of Ahmedabad. Also, the programme will help in building upskill management educators from India and overseas with techniques of management research and pedagogy. The course will offer extensive level training in pedagogical techniques including case methods of teaching, case writing, and training in classroom efficiency.

The FDP at IIMA covers necessary topics and aspects of carrying out research in management that comprises qualitative and quantitative research methods, statistical data analysis, multivariate analytical techniques, and several aspects of formulation of research problems and journal publication process.

The participants will be provided with life-changing experiences as rigorous training will be imparted by professionals on management research techniques and core principles of pedagogy.

