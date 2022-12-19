IIM Bangalore: Srivardhini K Jha Appointed as New Chairperson at NSRCEL, Check Details Here

IIM Bangalore: Srivardhini Jha recently took charge as the new Chairperson of the NSRCEL which is the startup incubator at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. Earlier in the month of December, Jha was an Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship subject at IIM Bangalore.

Before joining IIM-B, she worked as a researcher with the McGill Centre for the Convergence of Health and Economics. She also has a PhD (Doctorate) in the field of Corporate Strategy and Policy from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

Moreover, she holds an MS degree in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University align with BTech in Information Science and Engineering from Bangalore University. IIM announced that before going into academia, she held several senior managerial positions at Microsoft, Sun Microsystems and Infosys.

Srivardhini K Jha Educational Background

Srivardhini Jha has been previously working as a researcher and also in the post of a college lecturer. As per the official updates, she is interested in innovation and entrepreneurship. Her research interests include the innovation strategy of Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) in emerging markets, innovation in the Indian startup ecosystem and social entrepreneurship.

She has published several of her works in top-reviewed journals. Her works that have been published in several peer-reviewed international journals are as follows MIS Quarterly, MIT Sloan Management Review, Management International Review, Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, and others, as told by the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Further, she has co-edited a book which is titled “Shifting Orbits: Decoding the Trajectory of the Indian Startup Ecosystem” and the book was published in the year 2021. Announcing this major leadership appointment, Anand Sri Ganesh, Chief Operating Officer, NSRCEL gave a warm welcome to Professor Srivardhini Jha as NSRCEL’s new chairperson.

Commenting on her new role at NSRCEL, Professor Srivardhini K Jha said that Entrepreneurship plays a significant role in propelling India towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

