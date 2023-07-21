  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IIMC Entrance Exam 2nd merit list 2023 released for Regional Language Journalism courses, download pdf here

IIMC Entrance Exam 2nd merit list 2023 released for Regional Language Journalism courses, download pdf here

IIMC Entrance Exam Merit List 2023: IIMC has released the second merit list of PG Diploma language journalism courses. Candidates can download their IIMC entrance exam result pdf online at iimc.nic.in for Odia and Malayalam. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 13:46 IST
IIMC Entrance Exam 2nd merit list 2023 released
IIMC Entrance Exam 2nd merit list 2023 released

IIMC Entrance Exam 2nd Merit List 2023: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the 2nd merit list for PG Diploma language journalism courses: Odia and Malayalam. The IIMC result 2023 has been released in the form of a merit list. They can check their result online at iimc.nic.in and iimc.admissions.nic.in. The list contains the names, categories and registration numbers of the selected candidates. 

All the selected candidates have to make a payment of Rs. 32,000 online on or before July 22, 2023, by 5 pm to block their seat. After depositing the fee, they have to send the details by email to languagecoursesiimc2023@gmail.com along with the screenshot of the transaction ID. 

IIMC Entrance Exam Second Merit List for Regional Language Course 2023 

The IIMC Entrance Exam results for language courses can be checked online. The 2nd merit list of the regional courses is as follows:

IIMC Regional Language Courses

Result PDF Link 

IIMC Odia Course

Download Here

IIMC Malayalam Course

Download Here

How to check IIMC Entrance Exam 2nd Merit List for PG Diploma Language Journalism Course? 

Candidates can check their IIMC merit list online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the IIMC entrance exam result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimc.nic.in or iimc.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

Step 3: Now, click on second merit list of admission to PG diploma courses in language 2023-24

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Scroll down and click on Malayalam Journalism or Odia Journalism 

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it 

What details are mentioned on IIMC 2nd Merit List 2023? 

The merit list of IIMC entrance exam result will include the following details: 

  • Name of college
  • Address
  • Second merit list
  • Category
  • Serial number 
  • Registration number
  • Name  

Also Read: MP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Announced, register for MBBS and BDS courses from July 26
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023