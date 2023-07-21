IIMC Entrance Exam 2nd merit list 2023 released for Regional Language Journalism courses, download pdf here

IIMC Entrance Exam 2nd Merit List 2023: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the 2nd merit list for PG Diploma language journalism courses: Odia and Malayalam. The IIMC result 2023 has been released in the form of a merit list. They can check their result online at iimc.nic.in and iimc.admissions.nic.in. The list contains the names, categories and registration numbers of the selected candidates.

All the selected candidates have to make a payment of Rs. 32,000 online on or before July 22, 2023, by 5 pm to block their seat. After depositing the fee, they have to send the details by email to languagecoursesiimc2023@gmail.com along with the screenshot of the transaction ID.

IIMC Entrance Exam Second Merit List for Regional Language Course 2023

The IIMC Entrance Exam results for language courses can be checked online. The 2nd merit list of the regional courses is as follows:

IIMC Regional Language Courses Result PDF Link IIMC Odia Course Download Here IIMC Malayalam Course Download Here

How to check IIMC Entrance Exam 2nd Merit List for PG Diploma Language Journalism Course?

Candidates can check their IIMC merit list online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the IIMC entrance exam result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimc.nic.in or iimc.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

Step 3: Now, click on second merit list of admission to PG diploma courses in language 2023-24

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Scroll down and click on Malayalam Journalism or Odia Journalism

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it

What details are mentioned on IIMC 2nd Merit List 2023?

The merit list of IIMC entrance exam result will include the following details:

Name of college

Address

Second merit list

Category

Serial number

Registration number

Name

