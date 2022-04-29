IISER Admission 2022: Registration Date Postponed To 4 May, Apply at iiseradmission.in

IISER Admission 2022: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) has again postponed the registration process for the IISER admission test 2022. The application portal for IISER admissions 2022 is expected to be available from 4th May 2022. Candidates will be required to register themselves on the official website - iiseradmission.in.

Earlier, it was mentioned that candidates will be given time to fill out their forms till 20th May 2022. However, since the IISER admission dates have been postponed yet again, a revised schedule is expected to be released soon. Earlier, the IISER application process was scheduled to start on 29th April.

IISER Entrance Exam 2022

According to the official notice, the IISER 2022 entrance exam, or IAT 2022 will be conducted on 3rd July 2022 (Sunday). The exam will start at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. The IISER entrance test will be valid for its various branches Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.

As per IISER, “The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a computer-based, 3 hour test covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. IAT 2022 will be conducted in nearly 150 cities/towns across India on July 3, 2022."

How To Apply for IISER Admission Test 2022?

To apply for the admission test for IISER, candidates will have to apply at the official website - iiseradmission.in. Now, they will have to click on IISER registration 2022 link on the homepage. A login page will appear, Enter the credentials and fill out the application form of IISER 2022. After completing the form, pay the application fees and download the IISER admission test application form.

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT)

IAT 2022 will be conducted for one channel, the SCB Channel of IISER Admissions 2022. Candidates can apply through the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, KYPY Fellowship. Candidates will also be eligible to apply if they have or are appearing for JEE Advanced Exam 2022.

Candidates can apply for the 4-year BS Degree courses in Engineering Sciences and Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal, 5-year integrated BS and MS programme and other BS Degree courses available at the various branches of IISER.

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET 2022 Admit Card Released, Download AIIMS INICET Admit Cards online at aiimsexams.ac.in