AIIMS INI CET 2022 Admit Card to be Released today, Download AIIMS INICET Admit Cards online at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INICET 2022 Admit Card (Today): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the INICET 2022 Admit Cards for the upcoming national-level exam today. On 29th April - Friday, the Institutes of National Importance (INI) Common Entrance Test (CET) INI CET Admit Card 2022 will be released for the PG medical exam which is scheduled to be held on 8th May 2022. Candidates who have registered to appear for INICET 2022 will be able to access and download their individual hall tickets by logging onto the official portal - - aiimsexams.ac.in. Alternatively, once published, a direct link to download AIIMS INICET 2022 Admit Card will also be provided below:

Download INICET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

INICET 2022 Exam Pattern

With just about a week left for AIIMS INICET 2022 Exam, it is important for students to know and understand the examination pattern for the test. INICET 2022 exam will be held on 8th May 2022 - Sunday in CBT or Computer-Based Mode. The exam will be of 3 hours in which candidates will have to answer 200 multiple choice questions / MCQs. Candidates should note that INICET 2022 format allows the test designers to provide either 1 correct answer option or multiple correct answer options, depending on the nature of the examination. In terms of marking scheme, candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer, where as 1/3rd mark would be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks would be deducted for unattempted questions.

AIIMS INICET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Being one of the most reputed postgraduate level entrance exams, INICET 2022 has a very high cut-offs or qualifying marks. The minimum qualifying cut off marks for different categories are as follows:

UR (Unreserved), EWS, Sponsored & Foreign National [including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)] Candidates: Need to secure a minimum of 50% marks in the exam to be considered as qualified OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, and Bhutanese Nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only): Need to score a minimum of 45% to be declared as qualified in INICET 2022

