IIT JAM 2023 Result to be Declared Tomorrow, Know How to Check Here

IIT JAM 2023 Result Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will declare the result for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) tomorrow i.e. March 22, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the admission test can check out IIT JAM 2023 Results on the official website i.e. jam.iitg.ac.in

Candidates will have to log in to the candidate portal to check IIT JAM Results 2023. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download the IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard from April 3, 2023, onwards. Meanwhile, the online applications for the admission process will be live between April 11 and 25, 2023.

How to Check IIT JAM 2023 Result?

Candidates who appeared in IIT JAM 2023 Exam will be able to check out the results on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to check scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jam.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the JOAPS 2023 candidate portal

Step 3: Enter the email/enrollment/registration no. and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: IIT JAM 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the result

Where can IIT JAM 2023 Scores be Utilised?

Candidates who score well in IIT JAM 2023 can take admission to various programmes and institutes. They can check out the utility of IIT JAM 2023 Scores here-

JAM Scores are used for admission to programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, and Integrated Ph.D. in various institutes.

JAM 2023 Scores will be used for direct admission to over 2000 seats for counselling through CCMN in NITs and other CFTIs.

JAM 2023 scores are also used by JNCASR, IIPE, IISc, IISER Bhopal, and IISER Pune for admission to postgraduate programmes.

Candidates qualifying in JAM 2023 are eligible to apply for admission to over 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2023-24. No additional evaluation process, such as suitability test or interview is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2023.

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 OUT: 83.70 Overall Pass Percentage, Check stream wise Toppers List Here