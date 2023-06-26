IIT JAM 2023: Third Admission List Released, Know How to Check Here

IIT JAM Admission List 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has released the third admission list of the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) today, June 26, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can check and download the IIT JAM's 3rd admission list 2023 by visiting the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in.

As per the details provided in the admission brochure, candidates who chose accept and upgrade option in the previous rounds are required to login to the candidate's portal to check their current seat allocation.

Moreover, applicants who are offered a seat in the 3rd admission list must login to the JOAPS portal and choose one of the three options i.e. (a) Accept and Freeze (b) Accept with Upgrade (c) Reject and Quit on or before June 29, 2023.

IIT JAM Third Admission List 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

IIT JAM 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the IIT JAM 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Announcement of the IIT JAM 3rd Admission List June 26, 2023 Last Date for Online Payment of Seat Booking Fee for 3rd Admission List June 29, 2023 Closing of Withdrawal Option July 2, 2023

Check the admission brochure here

How to check IIT JAM 3rd Admission List 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to know how to check and download the IIT JAM's 3rd admission list in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM - jam.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Third Admission List: Opening-Closing Ranks direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: The admission list will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Check and download the admission list for future use

