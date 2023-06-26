BHU UG Registrations 2023 Closes Today, Check Documents Required Here

BHU UG Admissions 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will end the registration window for admission into undergraduate programmes today on June 26, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have given the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 can register themselves for the BHU undergraduate courses from the official website - bhuonline.in.

As per the information available, candidates are advised to check their age eligibility for the specific programmes from the BHU Information Bulletin before applying. They can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

BHU UG Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the documents required at the time of the BHU UG registrations 2023?

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given documents ready as a scanned copy (in the form of a jpeg or pdf) as they need to upload these documents while filling out the application form.

Passport-size photograph of the candidate Candidate’s signature Marksheets of classes 10th and 12th Birth certificate Caste certificate Income certificate TC CC PwD certificate (if any) CUET UG scorecard

Check information bulletin here

BHU UG 2023 Registrations

Candidates can fill out the registration form for the BHU UG programme in online mode. They can check the steps to register below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU - bhuonline.in

Step 2: Click on the UG registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Complete the registration by filling out the required login details

Step 4: Enter all the details in the BHU UG online application form

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents and submit the registration fee as prescribed

Step 6: Go through the details and download the confirmation page for future use

