IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 (Released): Download Joint Admission Test Hall Ticket at jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM Admit Card 2023: As per the official website, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the admit card of Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM) today - January 11, 2023. Candidates can download the JAM admit card 2023 in online mode from the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. They will have to use their email ID and password to download IIT JAM admit card 2023.

Candidates will not receive their JAM admit card 2023 via post or courier, therefore, they have to download it in online mode. Earlier, IIT Guwahati postponed the release of the JAM admit card 2023 to January 14, 2023. However, it has been released today. IIT JAM is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2023.

IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 (OUT) - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card?

To appear in the entrance exam, candidates will have to download JAM admit card 2023 in online mode. Only those who have applied and submitted the application form will be able to download the JAM hall ticket. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to know how to download JAM 2023 admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website - JOAPS portal - jam.iitg.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the login window.

3rd Step - Now, type in the enrolment ID/email ID and Password.

4th Step - Also, enter the captcha code in the login window and submit the same.

5th Step - The IIT Jam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a few printouts as well.

As per the updates, the admit card of IIT JAM 2023 will likely to include important details such as the candidate’s name, gender, category, examination timings, exam centre address and test paper code. While downloading the IIT JAM admit card 2023, candidates must check all the details in the card to make sure there is no discrepancy. In case of any error, they can contact the officials for rectification.

Also Read: IIT BHU and INYAS Organizes Webinar on Empowering Young Scientists