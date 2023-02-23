IIT JAM Answer Key 2023 Releases at jam.iitg.ac.in, Check Last Date To Raise Objections

IIT JAM Answer Key 2023 (Available): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has released the answer key of JAM in online mode. Candidates can download JAM answer key 2023 from the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. They will have to use their login credentials - e-mail ID/ Enrolment ID and password to download JAM answer key 2023 pdf. Along with the answer key, the officials have also released IIT JAM question papers 2023.

With the help of the IIT JAM answer key pdf, candidates will be able cross-check all questions and answers asked in the exam. The officials have also provided the facility to raise objections in IIT JAM answer key 2023. Candidates can challenge the JAM answer key in online mode from February 24 to 26.

JAM Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

JAM Answer Key 2023 Objection Window - Direct Link (Available Soon)

IIT JAM 2023 Dates

Events Dates IIT JAM Answer Key February 23, 2023 IIT JAM Answer Key Objection Window February 24, 2023 Last date to raise objections February 26, 2023 IIT JAM final Answer Key To be notified IIT JAM Result March 22, 2023

How to Download IIT JAM Answer Key 2023?

The official website states - “Candidates can log into the candidate portal to view their responses, question paper and answer keys.” They can go through the steps to know how to download IIT JAM answer key, question papers -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIT JAM - jam.iitg.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter e-mail ID / Enrolment ID and password.

5th Step - The answer key of IIT JAM will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and save it for future reference.

How To Raise Objections in IIT JAM Answer Key 2023?

IIT Guwahati has provided the facility to raise objections against the JAM 2023 answer keys from February 24 to 26. Candidates have to visit the official website and login at the JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal. They have to go through the questions and JAM answer key. In case of any error, candidates have to add the details of the question number and justification related to the objection in the JAM answer key. Also, upload the supporting document and submit the challenge.

IIT JAM Question Papers 2023

IIT Guwahati has also released the JAM question papers along with the answer key. Candidates can download the question papers of IIT JAM at the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in, through the candidate's portal. To download the JAM question papers 2023, candidates have to use their e-mail ID/ Enrolment ID and password. IIT JAM 2023 question papers have been released for these subjects - Economics, Chemistry, Mathematical statics, Geology, Mathematics, Biotechnology and Physics.

