IIT JEE Cut-Off 2022: Result Declared, Cut off Marks Drop Drastically, Know Trends, Reasons and Analysis

JEE Advanced Result & Cut off 2022 (OUT): As per the updates, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 result along with cut-off marks in online mode. As per the released JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off marks, the candidates who have secured 55 marks in aggregate have qualified for the exam. While last year, the aggregate score to qualify in the JEE Advanced was 63.

It has been noted that JEE Advanced cut-off has dropped in comparison to the previous year's cut-off for all the categories. This year the JEE Advanced 2022 pass percentage has been recorded at 26.17%, compared to 29.54% in 2021. The qualifying marks were also lowered as compared to 2021 to get a pool of qualified candidates at least twice the number of total seats on offer.

Of the total qualified candidates, 6,516 are females. A total of 40,712 candidates have passed the exam. R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female with CRL 16.

What is the reason for the drop in JEE Advanced Cut-off 2022 Marks?

As per media reports, the difficulty level of JEE Advanced question paper has gone up which resulted in a dip in cut-off marks. About 35% drop in the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off marks has been noticed as compared to the cut-off marks in 2015. The minimum percentage marks to get shortlisted in the JEE Advanced 2022 rank list have also dropped in comparison to last year's percentage marks.

In JEE Advanced 2021, the aggregate percentage marks required to qualify for the exam for Common rank list (CRL) was 17.50% which has dropped to 15.28% this year. Candidates have to meet both subject-wise and aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list.

JEE Advanced Cut-off Analysis

Going as per past JEE-Advanced reports, it reveals that the qualifying marks were the lowest at least since 2012. In 2020 and 2021, the cut-off for the Common Rank List or CRL was 5% in each subject and 17.5% aggregate. This time, a candidate had to score 4.40 per cent in each subject - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics - and 15.28% overall.

In 2019, the JEE Advanced qualifying cut-off marks were even higher at 10% in each subject and 255 overall. The dip in cut-offs in a given year is usually because of the tougher question papers.

Comparison of JEE Advanced Cut-Off - Minimum Marks in Each Subject

Specification Minimum Marks in Each Subject - 2022 Minimum marks in each subject - 2021 Common rank list (CRL) 5 6 OBC-NCL rank list 5 5 GEN-EWS rank list 5 5 SC rank list 3 3 ST rank list 3 3 Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 3 3 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 3 3 GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 3 3 SC-PwD rank list 3 3 ST-PwD rank list 3 3 Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 1 0

Comparison of JEE Advanced Cut-Off - Minimum Aggregate Marks

Specification Minimum aggregate marks - 2021 Minimum Aggregate Marks - 2022 Common rank list (CRL) 63 55 OBC-NCL rank list 56 50 GEN-EWS rank list 56 50 SC rank list 31 28 ST rank list 31 28 Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 31 28 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 31 28 GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 31 28 SC-PwD rank list 31 28 ST-PwD rank list 31 28 Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 9 14

Comparison of JEE Advanced Cut-Off - Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks

Rank List Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks - 2022 Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks - 2021 Common rank list (CRL) 15.28% 17.50% OBC-NCL rank list 13.89% 15.75% GEN-EWS rank list 13.89% 15.75% SC rank list 7.78% 8.75% ST rank list 7.78% 8.75% Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 7.78% 8.75% OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 7.78% 8.75% GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 7.78% 8.75% SC-PwD rank list 7.78% 8.75% ST-PwD rank list 7.78% 8.75% Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 3.89% 2.625%

Comparison of JEE Advanced Cut-Off - Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject

Rank List Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject - 2022 Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject - 2021 Common rank list (CRL) 4.40% 5.00% OBC-NCL rank list 4.00% 4.50% GEN-EWS rank list 4.00% 4.50% SC rank list 2.20% 2.50% ST rank list 2.20% 2.50% Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 2.20% 2.50% OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 2.20% 2.50% GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 2.20% 2.50% SC-PwD rank list 2.20% 2.50% ST-PwD rank list 2.20% 2.50% Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 0.83% 0.75%

Also Read: JEE Advanced Cutoff Released 2022, Check Qualifying Marks, 40,712 Candidates Pass