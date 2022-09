JEE Advanced Cutoff Released 2022, Check Qualifying Marks, 40,712 Candidates Pass

JEE Advanced Cutoff 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the JEE Advanced 2022 cutoff today along with declaration of results. Candidates who have secured the JEE Advanced cutoff 2022 are declared qualified. The cutoff of JEE Advanced 2022 has been released separately for General, OBC, SC/ST, and other categories.

The JEE Advanced cutoff for admission into IITs will be released round-wise by JoSAA after seat allotment results. However, only those candidates who have met the JEE Advanced qualifying cutoff will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA 2022 counselling.

JEE Advanced 2022 Cutoff - Qualifying

Rank List Minimum Marks in Each Subject Minimum Aggregate Marks Common rank list (CRL) 5 55 OBC-NCL rank list 5 50 GEN-EWS rank list 5 50 SC rank list 3 28 ST rank list 3 28 Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 3 28 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 3 28 GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 3 28 SC-PwD rank list 3 28 ST-PwD rank list 3 28 Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 1 14

JEE Advanced Qualifying Cutoff 2022

JEE Advanced cut off 2022 - Inclusion in the Rank List

Rank List Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks Common rank list (CRL) 4.40% 15.28% OBC-NCL rank list 4.00% 13.89% GEN-EWS rank list 4.00% 13.89% SC rank list 2.20% 7.78% ST rank list 2.20% 7.78% Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 2.20% 7.78% OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 2.20% 7.78% GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 2.20% 7.78% SC-PwD rank list 2.20% 7.78% ST-PwD rank list 2.20% 7.78% Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 0.83% 3.89%

JEE Advanced Result 2022 Highlight

Gender Registered Appeared qualified Male 124914 7,63,545 34196 Female 35124 10,01,015 6516 Transgender 0 0 0

This year, a total of 1,60,038 candidates registered and 1,55,538 appeared for both papers. Out of them, 40,712 candidates have qualified. As per the list released, R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks. Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female with CRL 16. She obtained 277 marks out of 360.

