IIT Kanpur Signs MOU with University of California for Collaborative Research, Get Details Here

IIT Kanpur signs MOU with University of California: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and the University of California has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Joint academic and research collaborations. The MOU was signed at a ceremony held at IIT Kanpur. Now, both institutes will jointly involve in future research.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, Prof. Dhirendra Katti, Dean of International Relations, Prof. Cynthia Larive, Chancellor of UC Santa Cruz, and Becky George, Assistant Vice Provost for Global Engagement, all on behalf of UC Santa Cruz, all signed the official agreement.

Prof Karandikar said, “We are delighted to partner with the University of California, Santa Cruz, USA, for furthering joint academic initiatives and research collaborations. The MoU marks a significant step in IIT Kanpur’s relentless efforts to forge joint international collaborations across domains.

“We are confident that this partnership will create new opportunities for our students and faculty members in the form of symposiums, exchange programs, joint publications, and so on. We look forward to working closely with UCSC to strengthen this partnership further.”

Significance of Collaboration between IIT and University of California

The research collaborations between IIT Kanpur and the University of California will lead to thorough research in the field of areas in computer science and engineering, and biological sciences and bioengineering. Due to this fellowship, the two institutes will be able to share expertise, knowledge, and resource in the research process.

The exchange of faculty members between the two institutes will enable researchers to work collaboratively on important research initiatives, leveraging the strengths of each institution to address complex scientific challenges. Joint supervision of Ph.D. students will enable students to receive guidance and mentorship from faculty members at both institutions, broadening their knowledge and perspectives.

The research collaborations between IITK and UCSC are expected to focus on a variety of areas, including but not limited to, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, bioinformatics, biotechnology, among others. The partnership between the two institutions will enable researchers to conduct interdisciplinary research projects, leveraging the strengths of each institution to address complex challenges in these fields.

Also Read: IIT JAM 2023 Result to be Declared Tomorrow, Know How to Check Here







