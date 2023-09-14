IIT Kharagpur 4-year Integrated BSc-BEd course 2nd Admission List 2023 to release today, get link here

IIT Kharagpur 4-year Integrated BSc-BEd Admission 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has started the admission counselling for the four-year Integrated BSc-BEd (Secondary Stage) course under the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP). As per the dates announced, the 2nd selection list for 4-year Integrated BSc-BEd course will be released today. Candidates can check the list on the official website: iitkgp.ac.in and erp.iitkgp.ac.in.

The programme has been introduced as per the advice of the Ministry of Education along the lines of NEP 2020. The total number of seats available at IIT Kharagpur is 50, distributed across four disciplinary majors. The 4-year integrated Dual Major programme comes with one major in Education and the other in any of the following four disciplines: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Economics.

IIT Kharagpur 4-year Integrated BSc-BEd Admission Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the table to know the schedule of 4-year integrated Dual Major programme under ITEP:

Events Dates 2nd Admission List September 14, 2023 Last date for online payment of seat booking fee September 16, 2023 Opening and closing of withdrawal option September 11 to 16, 2023 3rd Admission List September 17, 2023 Last date for online payment of seat booking fee September 19, 2023

Dual Major undergraduate degree along with BEd

In this 4 years integrated programme, the students will have a Dual Major undergraduate degree in a specific discipline along with BEd. The BSc-BEd programme is credit-based and offers the flexibility to progress at one's own pace. It is a new addition to the ever-expanding vision of inclusive professional and need-based education. Those joining this programme will specialise in the Secondary Stage of School Education, which will qualify them to become teachers at that stage.

Two IITs and four NITs to offer integrated 4-year BEd courses

IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bhubaneswar, NIT Agartala, NIT Calicut, NIT Warangal and NIT Puducherry are among 42 higher education institutions that will start teaching BEd courses this year. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has rolled out the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) to allow class 12th passouts to pursue BA-BEd or BSc-BEd or BCom-BEd in four years.

